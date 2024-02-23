IYO SKY puts the WWE Universe on notice ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 is a few hours away, and several big names will be participating. But one star who will not be in attendance is IYO SKY. The WWE Women's Champion will likely not be seen in Perth, Australia, as her Road to WrestleMania is clear.

SKY is all set to defend her title against former Damage CTRL member Bayley at WrestleMania 40. However, this hasn't stopped the champion from reminding the WWE Universe about her dominance.

With the threat of The Role Model, Bayley looming, SKY took to X to share a milestone in her WWE career. SKY recently completed 200 days as WWE Women's Champion.

The Genius of the Sky will surely be confident heading into WrestleMania 40. After all, she has her Japanese compatriots, the Kabuki Warriors, on her side, while Bayley, for the moment, is all alone. Couple that with the fact that she has the sixth-highest reign in WWE history as Women's Champion, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say she is confident of walking out of Philadelphia with the belt.

Either way, there is still time for WrestleMania, and a lot can change. Who knows? While she isn't scheduled to appear at Elimination Chamber, one can't put anything past IYO SKY and Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai is on IYO SKY and Damage CTRL's hit list

IYO SKY will undoubtedly want to keep her attention on Bayley, but she also has other things to worry about. In particular, SKY and Damage CTRL are unhappy with Dakota Kai.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Kai, albeit reluctantly, came to the aid of Bayley when Damage CTRL was circling. This did not sit well with the faction, which promised to deal with her once they were done with Bayley. This has turned Kai frantic, as she is now calling upon The Role Model for support, but to no avail.

It is safe to say that there will be a lot of chaos and mayhem as tensions boil over between the faction members in the upcoming weeks. It will be interesting to see how this story develops before the final battle at The Showcase of the Immortals.

