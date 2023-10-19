Iyo Sky reacts to Rhea Ripley's character-breaking message

Rhea Ripley had to break character for a moment to remember her match with Iyo Sky five years ago. The reigning WWE Women's Champion also acknowledged Ripley's message and reacted to it on social media.

Ripley and Sky are the top female champions in the company at the moment. They battled each other five years ago in the semifinals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. Sky, who was still known as Io Shirai at the time, got the win over the current Women's World Champion.

A fan initially shared on X that the match between Sky and Ripley was already five years old. The Nightmare reacted to the post by pointing out that they are now champions.

The Genius of the Sky returned the favor by replying to Ripley's reaction with a couple of emojis. This has been a big year for both superstars, with Ripley finally reaching her potential and Sky getting her first huge push on the main roster.

Both champions have their hands full in the next few weeks. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. On the other hand, Iyo Sky will put her title on the line this week on SmackDown.

Iyo Sky to defend her championship against Charlotte Flair

Iyo Sky successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match. Bayley got the assist to help Sky retain her title.

Charlotte, who was pinned in the match, went to SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis on last week's show. Aldis granted the 14-time champion a one-on-one title match against Sky on this week's episode of the blue brand in Laredo, Texas.

The Queen will have her hands full this week since Damage CTRL could get involved in the match unless Aldis bans them from ringside. If Sky earns a clean win over Charlotte, it would make her an even bigger star.

