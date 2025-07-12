IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley get new names ahead of WWE Evolution 2025

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are set to headline WWE's upcoming premium live event, Evolution 2025. The duo has been crowned with new names ahead of the same.

The Genius of the Sky and Mami are two of the most popular names in the WWE women's division. The Japanese star has a perfect win record against Ripley and even defeated the latter to kickstart her Women's World Championship reign. The duo also put on great performances at WrestleMania 41, where SKY defended her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea in a Triple Threat Match.

IYO SKY was allowed to choose her opponent for Evolution, and she decided to go with Rhea Ripley. It was recently announced that the two will headline the women-exclusive premium live event. Following the announcement, Mami shared an old video of herself with IYO from their days in NXT. She also called herself and the Genius of the Sky "Main Event Mamis."

Former WWE star believes Rhea Ripley could beat IYO SKY at Evolution 2025

While Mami has not been able to get the better of IYO SKY in their meetings inside the squared circle so far, former WWE star Aiden English believes that things could turn out differently for The Eradicator this time. However, English noted that he would like to see Rhea turn heel if she wins the Women's World Championship.

"Here's my problem with it. They might [put it back on Rhea Ripley]. I don't think it is locked, though. My problem is I'm a little bored of Rhea and IYO [SKY], especially when they're both kind of babyface. Unless this is a heel turn for Rhea, which would make an exciting change for her character," English said.

Rhea Ripley has been the biggest star of the WWE's women's division over the last few years. However, she has always failed to get a win over IYO SKY. She will be hoping to change the record at Evolution 2025, aside from winning back the Women's World Championship that she lost before WrestleMania 41.

