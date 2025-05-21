IYO SKY sends heartfelt message to returning WWE star

IYO SKY sent a heartfelt message to a returning WWE star today on social media. The 35-year-old is the reigning Women's World Champion on WWE RAW.

Kairi Sane was absent from WWE television for several months due to an attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024. The Pirate Princess returned to action this past Monday night but came up short in her Money in the Bank qualifying match.

The Women's World Champion took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Sane following her return to the company. She also shared a couple of photos with her Damage CTRL stablemate, and you can check them out in the post below.

"Welcome back!!! @KAIRI_official 🙌🏻🙌🏻✨✨," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat bout on RAW to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7. Zoey Stark suffered a gruesome knee injury on RAW and was unable to finish the match.

Major WWE star congratulates IYO SKY following WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair congratulated IYO SKY following her impressive victory at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The Genius of the Sky defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a tag team match at The Show of Shows to retain the Women's World Championship. The EST suffered a hand injury during the match and is currently taking some time off to heal.

The company recently released a behind-the-scenes video from WrestleMania, and Belair confirmed her injury. She also congratulated IYO SKY on her victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Think I broke a finger. My fingers hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now, that was amazing. Win or lose it’s WrestleMania. The 'Mania streak is over but you know what, I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody, one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. Can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that a**. This ain’t over cause it’s your fault,” she said. [2:18 - 2:48]

You can check out the video below:

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be interesting to see how long the veteran can hold onto the title moving forward.

