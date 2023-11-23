IYO SKY sends strong two-word message ahead of WWE WarGames match at Survivor Series

Women's Champion IYO SKY is one of the most experienced competitors in WWE history when it comes to stepping inside WarGames. Recently, the Damage CTRL member made a strong statement ahead of the epic match set to take place at Survivor Series.

This Saturday, IYO SKY, alongside her other Damage CTRL teammates, will take on Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch inside the infamous steel structure.

Recently, the champion responded to a post by "WWE on FOX" Twitter account. The account noted that as of Saturday, SKY will have competed in an impressive five straight WarGames matches, spanning from her time in NXT to now. The post would then pose the question if SKY should be considered "Mrs. WarGames."

The 33-year-old wasted little time to reply to the post, writing a simple yet fierce affirming response.

"I AM," wrote IYO SKY.

Expand Tweet

IYO SKY has competed in every female edition of WarGames match in WWE history. She is tied for the second most appearances inside WarGames, with her Damage CTRL comrade Dakota Kai even her at four.

Interestingly enough, following Saturday's Priemum Live Event, both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will have more appearances in WarGames than any WWE Superstar since the match type was first used in 2017.

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY has a target on her back from STARDOM's Azumikan (AZM)

Following STARDOM's recent Gold Rush show, popular star Azumikan (better known as AZM) declared her intention to challenge NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, Giulia, during the post-event press conference.

In addition, AZM also seemingly teased a desire to take on WWE Women's Champion and fellow star Kairi Sane.

"When I thought about where I wanted to go next, I decided that since I had never left Japan, I would like to have some experience overseas. Ho-chan ( WWE's Kairi Sane), who started the same time as me, has also gone to America again, and I want to meet IYO-san as well."

Expand Tweet

SKY has been WWE Women's Champion since SummerSlam when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair. The victory marked her first singles championship win on the main roster.

Since then, she has successfully defended the championship five times against the likes of Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

What do you think will happen at WarGames? Do you think Damage CTRL will remain united inside WarGames? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!