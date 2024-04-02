Jey Uso sends a message ahead of his clash with Jimmy Uso, reacts to meeting Lil Wayne on WWE RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, Jey Uso caught up with legendary rapper, Lil Wayne. Wayne also confirmed that he will be in attendance at WrestleMania 40.

At the same show, Jey will cross paths with his brother Jimmy Uso in a highly awaited singles match. The issues between the brothers began last summer when Jimmy prevented Jey from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Instagram, Jey shared a video catching up with Weezy and even called him the "best rapper alive." He further hyped up his upcoming clash with Jimmy:

"I had to post this!! Best rapper alive @liltunechi Yeet Vs. No Yeet #Wrestlemania XL" wrote Jey

Check out Jey's Instagram post:

During the main event of RAW, featuring Seth Rollins against Solo Sikoa, Jimmy came to his brother's aid before Jey evened the odds. However, the former Bloodline member ran into The Rock, who attacked Jey during the brawl.

Rikishi is backing Jey Uso to walk out victorious at WrestleMania 40

Rikishi has predicted the winner of the upcoming Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Rikishi Off The Top Podcast, the Anoa'i family legend explained why it made sense for Jey Uso to walk out victorious at WrestleMania 40. He stated the following:

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move, to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother."

After headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Jey and Jimmy are set for a huge one-on-one match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The brothers will cross paths on Night 1 of this year's show.

Poll : Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 40? Jey Uso Jimmy Uso 0 votes View Discussion