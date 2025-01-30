Jackie Redmond addresses "wild" return at the Royal Rumble that would break the internet; CM Punk recently dropped blockbuster tease about WWE legend

The 2025 Royal Rumble event will take place in Indianapolis on February 1. The marquee PLE has always been full of surprises, be it anticipated debuts or shocking returns. WWE host Jackie Redmond recently discussed the possibility of AJ Lee making her return to the Stamford-based company in the upcoming 30-woman Battle Royal.

AJ is a three-time Divas Champion and one of the most celebrated female wrestlers of all time. The Black Widow last appeared in WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 31, where she participated in a six-woman tag-team match. Lee subsequently announced her retirement from professional wrestling. Ever since AJ's husband, CM Punk, returned to WWE, fans have been expecting the female star to make her return and join him. Notably, The Second City Saint recently dropped a massive tease related to her appearance at the upcoming PLE.

Meanwhile, in a recent appearance on the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis, WWE host Jackie Redmond expressed her views on the rumors of AJ Lee returning to the company in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"You know who the place would erupt for? AJ. Like if she came out, Oh my God, show stealer! I feel like that's all anyone would be talking about. What could top it? Picture Royal Rumble, right?'' she said.

The RAW backstage interviewer added:

''Obviously, we care about who wins both Royal Rumble matches, but if AJ f***ing Lee came back, is there anything that could steal that headline from her? or would she be the headline coming out of the weekend? The place would go... the internet would break. Everyone in the building would go insane. It would be wild; it would be wild!" [40:00-40:54]

CM Punk teases AJ Lee's return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

CM Punk will be one of the biggest attractions in the upcoming 30-man Battle Royal this weekend. Interestingly, during a recent backstage interaction with Jackie Redmond, The Best in The World was asked about who he wants to see show up at this year's Royal Rumble.

The Second City Saint said that he had a big name in mind. This led fans to speculate that the name CM Punk was referring to was AJ Lee.

"Oh, hm, there's a big one that [sic] I'm not gonna say because I'm gonna get in trouble," Punk said.

It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee makes her WWE return this Saturday.

