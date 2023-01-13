Jacob Fatu acknowledges popular Bloodline member on Twitter

Jacob Fatu is currently signed to Major League Wrestling and is a member of the Anoa'i family. Taking to social media, he acknowledged top Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

Fatu, a former one-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion, took to Twitter to share a graphic honoring Sikoa. He also used the 'Index Pointing Up' emoji, the same hand gesture used by The Bloodline.

The former NXT North American Champion has established his place as a popular star on the main roster. He has already beaten former world champions Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler since being called up from NXT.

Check out Jacob Fatu's tweet below:

Fatu was trained by his uncle and WWE legend, Rikishi. He made his debut in 2012, but it wasn't until 2019, when he signed with MLW, that he finally got his big break. In the promotion, Fatu teamed up with Lance Anoa'i and was part of a major feud with Alex Hammerstone.

Anoa'i family member Manu recently commented on Bloodline member Solo Sikoa

Former WWE star Manu was recently in conversation with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the interview, he spoke about Solo Sikoa.

Manu discussed how Sikoa likes to carry himself in the business and also mentioned his rough upbringing. He concluded by mentioning that the former North American Champion would always look out for himself first.

"Solo is like the protector; he's like the enforcer. He kind of beats to his own drum. He's been the youngest one, so he's had it rough. So he's always gonna look out for himself first."

Sikoa made his return by assisting Roman Reigns and joining his faction at Clash at the Castle. Courtesy of his interference, The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the UK. He made his main roster in-ring debut on the September 9 episode of the blue brand.

The Enforcer then went on to capture the North American Championship by beating Carmelo Hayes, adding more gold to The Bloodline in the process.

