Jacob Fatu admits to an in-ring botch against top WWE star

Jacob Fatu has admitted to an in-ring botch involving a top WWE Superstar. The former United States Champion has been lauded for his athletic ability inside the ring, despite his size. He has impressed the WWE Universe in a short period, hardly missing the mark when it comes to his moves in the squared circle.
Despite his in-ring prowess, The Samoan Werewolf recently opened up about a rare instance where he ended up hitting his opponent harder than he should have. The name in question is none other than LA Knight.
Jacob Fatu made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show recently and was asked whether he ever accidentally caught someone with something "a little too hard" in the ring. He revealed one such instance involving Knight, though he didn't specify which match.
"Oh, man. So, I mean, I think I backflipped on Knight’s face before. I did, yeah. I backflipped, man, my whole knee came down (...) I think I did catch Knight, bro. Damn. I probably should have never said that. Shout-out to LA,” Fatu said. [From 15:08 onwards]
Fatu and Knight have come across each other many times since The Samoan Werewolf's WWE debut. In fact, they feuded on the Road to WrestleMania 41, leading to Fatu defeating Knight for the United States Championship at The Show of Shows.
Jacob Fatu found a new ally on SmackDown
Jacob Fatu lost the United States Title to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions after interference from MFT. He then failed to regain the title at SummerSlam inside a steel cage as Sikoa escaped with a win.
Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn officially joined the blue brand, sending a warning to Sikoa and the rest of his stable. In the main event, Zayn teamed up with Fatu and Jimmy Uso to take on Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo.
The match ended in a win for Fatu and his team. Zayn's addition to the SmackDown roster could help The Samoan Werewolf even the numbers game against MFT and get back the United States Championship.
