Jacob Fatu arrives at WWE SmackDown with real-life Bloodline member days after winning the United States Title

Jacob Fatu arrived at the location for this week's WWE SmackDown with his family member and longtime Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief accompanied The Samoan Werewolf at WrestleMania 41.
Fatu defeated LA Knight on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE United States Championship. The win marked the start of his first-ever singles title reign in the company. He is a former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion but was forced to hand his championship over to Bloodline stablemate Tonga Loa, per Sikoa's orders.
On Instagram, WWE posted a clip of Sikoa and Fatu arriving together at the arena ahead of tonight's SmackDown. The 32-year-old former NXT North American Champion was seen hyping up Fatu, who had the United States Championship around his neck.
Check out the video of Sikoa and Fatu arriving together:
Sam Roberts suggested Jacob Fatu as a potential WWE Superstar who could join Paul Heyman's faction
Sam Roberts believes Jacob Fatu could join forces with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Heyman revealed Breakker as the newest member to join his group after Rollins aligned with the Hall of Famer on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated the following:
"So, I don't think that necessarily there needs to be another member. If there was, it could be, look, it could be a female. You could throw Becky Lynch in there. I think you could throw Jacob Fatu in there. Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu. I mean, there's two things you look at. One is who is Paul Heyman even loosely associated with? Two is we're talking about the future of the industry. Who is looked at? Who is the guy that everybody says is a future world champion? Jacob Fatu is the other guy."
Fatu's first feud as the United States Champion hasn't been confirmed. It remains to be seen what plans are in store for him on SmackDown.