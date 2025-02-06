WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was the start of Road to WrestleMania 41, and Jacob Fatu had a terrific night. Recently, RAW Superstar Kayden Carter shared a post in which The Samoan Werewolf was seen breaking character backstage at the event.

Jacob Fatu was arguably the breakout star on WWE's main roster last year. The new Bloodline member won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Tama Tonga within a few weeks after his debut and has since established his dominance as a ruthless beast. However, The Samoan Werewolf was seen breaking character at the PLE in Indianapolis last weekend.

Today, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter uploaded a picture with Jacob Fatu on Instagram, where The Tribal Wolf was seen breaking character backstage. The 36-year-old star proudly captioned their island roots in the post.

"Island Things 🤙🏽," Carter wrote.

Jacob Fatu would feud with a major star heading into WrestleMania 41, predicts WWE analyst

Earlier this year, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga decided to step out on their own amid Solo Sikoa's absence on Friday Night SmackDown. The two terrorized the blue brand and crossed paths with Braun Strowman and LA Knight. Later, The Samoan Werewolf made a statement at Saturday Night's Main Event when he went up against The Monster Among Men.

However, the former Universal Champion returned the favor when he eliminated the 32-year-old from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed Fatu and Strowman would continue their feud on Friday Night SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 41.

"I think we're in for more from Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. Eventually, after that's over, Solo Sikoa comes back," Roberts said. [From 48:05 to 48:19]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on Friday Night SmackDown in the absence of Solo Sikoa.

If you use quotes from the article's second half, please credit Notsam Wrestling, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

