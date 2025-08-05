Jacob Fatu breaks character to reveal current rival's help

Jacob Fatu recently broke character to speak about his current rival helping him behind the scenes. The former United States Champion is feuding with his former stablemates.

In his most recent in-ring appearance, The Samoan Werewolf wrestled Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage match at WWE SummerSlam. Although Fatu put forth an incredible performance, interference from other members of the MFT allowed Sikoa to retain the gold.

During his appearance on Cheap Heat, Jacob Fatu claimed that talking on the mic used to be his weakest point. He pointed out that cussing was allowed on the independent scene, which is not the case in WWE.

"I didn’t expect anything. I just grew up to play my position, play my role, and do my thing. I never try to overstep on anybody or nothing. Talking was my weakest point. On the indies, we get away with cussing. I wasn’t comfortable in talking. Not at all," he said.

He added that after WWE allowed him to talk, Tama Tonga advised him to be himself during the promos. He gave a shout-out to WWE CCO Triple H and noted that his archrival Solo Sikoa had also been very helpful.

"Then, they started letting me speak. I remember Tama telling me, ‘Just talk like yourself. Be yourself. Some of the stuff you’re saying, ain’t nobody saying your slang.’ Shout-out to Triple H. It started off small with a couple of lines here. Solo has actually been a big help on my promos. Everything you see me and Solo doing, he’s been more than helpful, he added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can listen to the podcast below:

WWE Hall of Famer defends Jacob Fatu over recent controversy

Jacob Fatu recently dropped a new song titled "Hello" featuring WWE Hall of Famer and real-life uncle Rikishi. The 35-year-old received a lot of backlash from some fans over repeated use of the N-word in the song.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long came out in Jacob Fatu's support. The veteran called out fans for their hypocrisy as he pointed out that all the rappers were using the N-word in their music and making millions without anyone being upset.

"What's wrong with that? Every rapper on this planet, all of them have used the N-word. I keep seeing so many people getting upset by the N-word, but as long [as] you're making millions of dollars, everything is alright," he said.

You can check out the video below for Teddy Long's comments:

Jacob Fatu is currently outnumbered in his rivalry with the MFT. It will be interesting to see if he can put up a team of his own to go toe-to-toe against the heel faction.

