Jacob Fatu was betrayed in a huge moment at Night of Champions 2025, before he shockingly lost his WWE title to Solo Sikoa. He is no longer the WWE United States Champion.

The star tried his best to stand up to the combined forces of not only his original opponent, Solo Sikoa, but also had to face JC Mateo. As if that was not enough, with the referee distracted, he was also dealing with two other stars, the newly returned Tonga Loa, and the most recent addition to Sikoa's side, Hikuleo, aka Talla Tonga.

Going two on one would be more than enough for most, but Fatu tried his best even when the odds were so drastically against him. In the end, it proved to be too much, but fans were left questioning one thing - Where was Jimmy Uso?

WWE had done a spectacular job showing that both stars had each other's backs in previous weeks. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the night before Night of Champions, the two were even established as partners who would help each other when they needed it. Yet, during Jacob Fatu's title match, Jimmy was nowhere to be seen, in a major betrayal, even though he had clearly been in the country. Even if he had been there, they would have been hard pressed to take on four stars, but Fatu would have stood a better chance.

On top of Jimmy, the fact that Tonga Loa immediately sided with Sikoa upon returning also stood out, given that he had been on the same team as Jacob Fatu as well.

Now it remains to be seen what happens next, given their new team. The new champion, Solo Sikoa, has an indomitable force with him once again. Jacob Fatu will have to see if he can find others to join his cause, and if he will address the betrayal of being abandoned by Jimmy Uso.

