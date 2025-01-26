Jacob Fatu is officially WWE's top heel and will go after 27-year-old Champion next, says veteran journalist Bill Apter

Jacob Fatu had a massive star-making moment at Saturday Night's Main Event as he completely decimated Braun Strowman, one of WWE's most dominant stars of the 21st century. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Fatu is not only WWE and wrestling's top villain, but he could be targeting a 27-year-old Champion next.

Jacob Fatu completely wiped Braun Strowman out - potentially causing internal injuries, according to Michael Cole. Strowman will likely be written off for a while before he returns to pick up the feud with The Samoan Werewolf.

Wrestling legend Bill Apter said it played out just as he predicted. He also anticipated that Jacob Fatu, who he believes is WWE's top heel, would target Bron Breakker next and win the Intercontinental Championship.

Trending

"Exactly what I predicted. [Jacob] Fatu wouldn't get rolling until a little bit into the match, and then his crazy streak would come out, and [he would] totally destroy Braun Strowman, which he did. Jacob Fatu is the top heel in WWE and maybe in all of wrestling and I can't wait to see what they're going to do with him, whether he's going to get a title match [or not]. For me, the next step would be him killing off Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship."

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

If the feud did happen, it would be sooner than expected. In late summer last year, there was a moment on RAW when Fatu and Breakker went face-to-face, eliciting an unexpectedly huge reaction.

Fatu is a SmackDown star so it would admittedly be a bit hard for him to go to RAW and challenge for the Intercontinental Title, but it isn't impossible. Nia Jax of SmackDown only recently challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title.

Fatu was the star of Saturday Night's Main Event and things are getting exciting for him and his career.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback