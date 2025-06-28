Jacob Fatu has a one-word message for Solo Sikoa before facing him at WWE Night of Champions

Jacob Fatu sent a one-word message to his former Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa before their match at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Fatu will defend the WWE United States Championship against Sikoa. The match was confirmed after their heated confrontation on last week's SmackDown where Fatu rejected Sikoa's offer to rejoin the family.
On X (fka Twitter), Fatu sent a one-word message before facing his former stablemate, hyping up their United States Championship clash in the process.
"TONIGHT @WWE," wrote Fatu.
Check out Fatu's post on X:
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
Fatu joined WWE as the newest member of Sikoa's Bloodline. For months, he was The Enforcer of the former Tribal Chief and even captured the WWE Tag Team Championships with Tama Tonga, but was ordered to hand his title over to Tonga Loa per Sikoa's orders.
At the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event, Fatu finally betrayed Sikoa, preventing him from winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.
Teddy Long suggested a small change in Jacob Fatu's WWE presentation
Teddy Long has suggested a small change in Jacob Fatu's WWE presentation, claiming that The Samoan Werewolf will benefit from working closely with the creative team.
Speaking on "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Bill Apter, the former WWE SmackDown General Manager stated the following:
"All they have to do is do this," Long said. "Whoever the writer is, whoever's writing this stuff, he needs to get with Jacob Fatu before the show, and when he starts writing his promo, then let Jacob be there, and let Jacob add to it and tell him, 'Nah, I wouldn't say it like this, I would say it like this,' and let him be comfortable, let him be himself."
Fatu has quickly established himself as one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. Night of Champions will mark his second defense of the United States Championship at a Premium Live Event after Backlash 2025.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!