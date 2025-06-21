Jacob Fatu's work would improve with one change, WWE legend thinks (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu has become one of WWE's most popular wrestlers in recent months. Teddy Long, a former WWE on-screen authority figure and referee, recently gave his thoughts on the SmackDown star's promo skills.

Fatu has received more time on the microphone since ending his alliance with Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank on June 7. Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter enjoys watching The Samoan Werewolf's in-ring performances, but believes his promos are too similar to Jey Uso's.

Long appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Apter, legendary booker Dutch Mantell, and host Mac Davis. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks Fatu might benefit from working closely with a creative team member before shows.

"All they have to do is do this," Long said. "Whoever the writer is, whoever's writing this stuff, he needs to get with Jacob Fatu before the show, and when he starts writing his promo, then let Jacob be there, and let Jacob add to it and tell him, 'Nah, I wouldn't say it like this, I would say it like this,' and let him be comfortable, let him be himself." [11:57 – 12:16]

Watch the video above to hear the panel debate whether Roman Reigns should return as Fatu's new ally.

Mac Davis critiques Jacob Fatu's recent promos

On the June 20 episode of SmackDown, Fatu exchanged words with Solo Sikoa on the microphone. JC Mateo and Sikoa attacked the United States Champion during the segment, prompting Jimmy Uso to even up the numbers.

Mac Davis believes Fatu's promos do not feel natural because he is likely being told what to say by WWE's higher-ups:

"Again, it's because he's saying someone else's words. It's not what he would normally say, and that's what's missing with Jacob Fatu. Let him be Jacob Fatu." [11:46 – 11:56]

On June 28, Fatu will defend his United States Championship against Sikoa at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

