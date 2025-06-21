Jacob Fatu to lose due to debuting star; Solo Sikoa’s brother to cost him? 5 Possible finishes for the US Title match at Night of Champions

At the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Jacob Fatu finally turned on Solo Sikoa. This was teased for months, with Sikoa costing Fatu his matches and undervaluing him as a member of The Bloodline. Many fans were quick to predict that this would lead to a title match between the two, and it was finally announced on the latest episode of SmackDown.

At Night of Champions, the two former teammates will face off for the WWE United States Title. Here are five finishes that could happen at the PLE.

#5. Jacob Fatu wins clean

Fans have noticed that WWE has been subverting expectations recently. While many take to social media to criticize the outcome of matches, the company often books it in the opposite way. Despite having JC Mateo on his team, there is a possibility that Jacob Fatu will win the match clean and retain his title. This is a feud that fans have been waiting for a long time, and creative might want to deal Sikoa a few losses before letting him dethrone the champ.

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

This finish would help establish the credibility of Jacob Fatu over his former Tribal Chief. While Sikoa has had some major wins, WWE has presented him as someone who gets overconfident due to his family legacy. Having him lose the first match against the Samoan Werewolf would prolong the story, leading to another title shot at SummerSlam.

#4. Solo Sikoa wins clean

There is also the possibility that the exact opposite could happen, with Solo Sikoa winning the match clean. Since his debut on SmackDown, Fatu has overshadowed the leader of the faction, a point that fans have noted. With the Samoan Werewolf going on a singles run, WWE could book Solo a bit stronger than before.

Solo Sikoa [Image Credits: wwe.com]

This finish would help Sikoa get a leg up over Fatu and boost his status since he has never won a title on the main roster. The former NXT North American Champion needs a title win to establish himself as a threat now that a Werewolf is loose on the roster. This will also give Jacob Fatu a chance to have a rematch for the title, where creative can expand on their storyline with new members.

#3. Hikuleo debuts to help Solo Sikoa win

After almost a year of waiting, Hikuleo made his debut in WWE last week. However, no one saw it since it was in a singles match on the Main Event show, which is taped ahead of SmackDown. Everyone was expecting him to debut on the latest episode of the blue brand, but that didn’t happen. This has raised the speculation that WWE could debut the 6ft 8’ star at the upcoming PLE.

Expand Tweet

With Jacob Fatu leaving Sikoa's faction, a spot has opened up for a new member. Hikuleo has been with the company since 2024, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his debut. This match could be the perfect place for that to happen, with the former NJPW star attacking the champion to help Sikoa win the match. He would look like a dominant force against the Samoan Werewolf and would add to the numbers game of The Bloodline 2.0.

#2. Jimmy Uso helps Jacob Fatu retain

The biggest problem Fatu will face in his feud with The Bloodline 2.0 is the two-on-one odds. Sikoa has Mateo by his side, and the Werewolf is a bona fide solo star. However, on SmackDown, when the United States Champion was attacked by both men, Jimmy Uso came out for the rescue. The storyline here is that Big Jim understands Jacob Fatu’s predicament since he, too, was exiled from The Bloodline following his loss at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

WWE could be setting up Uso and Jacob Fatu as a team to take on Sikoa's team following the events on SmackDown. Whether Hikuleo debuts at the PLE or not, Mateo will be ringside to aid Sikoa. This is where Big Jim could come out to help him retain his title.

#1. No contest, leading to a rematch with a stipulation

A finish that would really shock the fans would be no contest. This would allow the title to stay with Jacob Fatu without having to make Sikoa look weak. The result of this could be a rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam PLE, which would again be for the title.

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa [Image Credits: wwe.com videos]

However, this match could have a stipulation that will elevate the hype for the match. Something like a Street Fight or a Bloodline Rules match would be a great choice. Both men are brawlers, and a drawn-out match with no rules would make it more engaging and entertaining to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More