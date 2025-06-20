Jacob Fatu’s next US Title challenger to debut on WWE SmackDown and join Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility 

Since Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, fans have wondered who would dethrone the Samoan Werewolf. He successfully defended his title at Backlash thanks to some help from Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Fatu turned on his Bloodline 2.0 members by betraying Sikoa. Now, with no help from the group, Jacob Fatu could see his title run cut short if the wanna-be Tribal Chief brings in some help.

For weeks, it has been reported that WWE was planning on debuting Hikuleo on the SmackDown roster. Last week, he did have a match, but it was on Main Event, which is taped ahead of the show. He had a singles match against Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly and won. This was obviously not what fans wanted to see from the potential New Bloodline member. However, WWE could rectify this mistake in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Following the events of Money in the Bank, Sikoa sent an ominous message to Jacob Fatu. On the upcoming show, Hikuleo could make his debut by taking out the Samoan Werewolf to align himself as the new member of the faction, and establish himself as Fatu's next US Title challenger. This could lead to a match for the championship on the next episode of SmackDown, at Night of Champions, or Saturday Night’s Main Event. Hikuleo could win the title if WWE plans to push him to establish his dominance on the roster. Fatu could have a rematch for the title at SummerSlam. Nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

How Jacob Fatu could respond to Solo Sikoa’s ultimatum on WWE SmackDown?

During the last episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made it clear that if Jacob Fatu apologized and said his “I love you, Solo” line, all would be forgiven. This means that despite getting betrayed and put through a ladder, the leader of the faction is ready to forgive and forget. However, the same cannot be said about Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf was the reason why The Bloodline 2.0 stayed relevant following Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's injury. Unfortunately, Sikoa never gave him the respect he deserved for his work. It is clear that Jacob Fatu won’t apologize, resulting in a surprise attack from Hikuleo, laying him out. The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is turning out to be interesting because of this storyline.

