Jacob Fatu to lose his United States Title to 40-year-old star because of Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility 

Jacob Fatu has exploded onto the WWE main roster over the past year, steamrolling his way through top stars, initially on behalf of Solo Sikoa. However, Solo now stands in the United States Champion's way.

Despite Jacob Fatu's uninhibited aura and untamed ferocity, Sikoa has issued an ultimatum to him after The Samoan Werewolf turned on his former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank 2025. Either Jacob will fall in line again, or Solo will take out the man he brought into WWE. So what happens when Sikoa's henchmen, JC Mateo, and the currently out-of-action Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa gang up against the reigning US Champion?

Fatu vs. Sikoa for the United States Championship is clearly the direction, but the match is expected to happen sooner rather than later, considering that Triple H will likely want a stronger and more dangerous challenger—potentially 40-year-old star Drew McIntyre—to face Fatu for the title at SummerSlam. As for Jacob vs. Solo, Saturday Night's Main Event is just a few weeks away and could be the perfect platform for the bout.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu is a featured match with a story built up over several months. It is likely to involve shenanigans, too. Finally, The Street Champ's pace as a wrestler is perfect for TV matches, but can be a bit dragged out on PLEs. This was evident last year.

Fatu is unlikely to lose his title to Sikoa, but the feud may intensify if Solo were to cost The Samoan Werewolf the United States Championship, possibly against The Scottish Warrior, at SummerSlam 2025. Bred out of insecurity and the obsession with control and revenge, Solo’s grip on those around him is defined by paranoia. After all, he got the basics of being a leader from the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre would be the perfect man to dethrone Jacob Fatu this way. Solo Sikoa, upon his main roster debut, cost the 40-year-old the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022. The same man, for his selfish motives, could finally make good for his actions three years ago. Meanwhile, McIntyre's hypocrisy would be on full display should this happen. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Drew McIntyre deserves a lengthy title reign if he beats Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship

With the men's main event picture bursting through the narrow domestic wall between RAW and SmackDown, Drew McIntyre, who had a stellar 2024, deserves to have a lengthy title reign this year.

If the United States Championship is the title, then so be it. Not only would it elevate the title further, but McIntyre could also enhance the rather dull three-hour SmackDown product.

McIntyre virtually has no holes in his game. If John Cena were to remain Undisputed WWE Champion post-SummerSlam, The Scottish Psychopath could step in to help carry the SmackDown brand as the US Champion. After he returns from hiatus, Drew McIntyre must once again be positioned as the dominant and charismatic personality he is.

As for Jacob Fatu's direction, McIntyre beating The Tribal Wolf wouldn’t be a burial; it would be a consequence. While Jacob battles through Bloodline politics, McIntyre can elevate the United States Championship in a different direction entirely. With WWE now focusing on long-term storytelling under Triple H’s creative leadership, internal dysfunction as a storytelling tool is at an all-time high.

