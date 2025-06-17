Triple H may have already started the tension between Seth Rollins and his Faction

In the lead-up to Money in the Bank, a new alliance formed under Seth Rollins’s leadership. Featuring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with Paul Heyman as their manager, the group appears to be unstoppable. But Triple H may already be scripting the first signs of tension within the ranks.

Ad

In recent weeks, LA Knight’s feud with Seth Rollins and co. has escalated into an all-out war of retaliation. It began on the SmackDown before Money in the Bank, where Seth, Bronson, and Bron viciously assaulted him. Breakker and Reed then interfered to cost him the MITB Ladder Match, handing Seth Rollins the win.

The animosity only deepened from there. On the following episode of RAW, Knight returned the favor by costing Bron Breakker his King of the Ring first-round match. The faction fired back on SmackDown by costing Knight his own KOTR match.

Ad

Trending

Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

The cycle of revenge came full circle on this week’s RAW. In a crucial KOTR first-round bout between Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev, Knight once again interfered, this time costing Reed the match and allowing Jey to advance. What’s become clear is that this feud has quickly turned into a tit-for-tat battle, with momentum and vendettas constantly shifting.

However, amid all this chaos, one moment raised eyebrows. Despite Bronson and Bron constantly sticking their necks out for Rollins, the latter did not show up to help Reed last night. He only appeared after all the commotion involving Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, Penta, and LA Knight had subsided, and the match had ended. The Visionary did arrive just in time to stalk a vulnerable Jey Uso, though, before Cody Rhodes's sudden interruption led to a goosebump-inducing staredown.

Ad

Ad

It might seem minor, but in WWE storytelling, these seemingly insignificant details can be major red flags. Why didn’t Rollins protect the man who helped him win MITB? Why only show up when the coast was clear? As he holds the MITB briefcase, does he not want any of his allies in world title contention? Triple H loves slow burns, and this feels like a purposeful omission, planting the seed that Seth sees his faction as pawns rather than partners.

Ad

Seth Rollins stands at the epicentre of brewing conflict and future fallout

Ad

Seth Rollins's selective loyalty could soon backfire. If Bronson Reed and/or Bron Breakker start questioning why they’re putting everything on the line for a man who won’t return the favor, the entire dynamic collapses. It makes for a brilliant long-term booking, as Rollins’s quest for gold could be derailed not just by his enemies (which are several) but also by dissent within his faction.

Meanwhile, LA Knight grows more dangerous with every play, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn continue to resist Rollins' acquisition of power, and as CM Punk takes a short detour to the John Cena Farewell Tour to run back the legendary rivalry, Cody Rhodes seems to have once again gotten himself involved with Seth Rollins, making this layered feud even more combustible. Triple H might have set off a ticking time bomb, with Rollins as Mr. Money in the Bank standing right on top of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More