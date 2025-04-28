Jacob Fatu has a one-word message for Zilla Fatu after he gives a new name to their duo

Jacob Fatu sent a one-word message to Zilla Fatu after the latter suggested an interesting name for the duo. On social media, Zilla shared photos with his family member and called them "America's Most Wanted".

Jacob became the new WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 41, dethroning LA Knight. The win marked his first singles championship victory in the company. On Friday Night SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf further teased tension between him and Solo Sikoa, and took out Knight and Drew McIntyre later the same night.

On X, Zilla shared a message while standing next to Jacob, who reacted with a one-word message.

"JRED," wrote Jacob.

Check out Jacob's reply to Zilla on X:

Zilla Fatu revealed whether he would sign with WWE or AEW

Zilla Fatu has revealed that he would be interested in signing with WWE, considering his family's history with the company.

Speaking on WiLD 94.1, Fatu was asked about his future goals. He stated his story was way different from Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Jacob Fatu. He said:

“WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey’s different. My story’s way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole other chapter. I’m sitting on a whole other side of the table [laughs]."

Zilla is competing on the indies, but it remains to be seen if he ends up in WWE at some point in the future.

