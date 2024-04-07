Jacob Fatu pays tribute to Paul Heyman with a one-word message

Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu recently paid tribute to Paul Heyman with a one-word message.

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The 58-year-old is a member of The Bloodline but has always been an integral part of the Anoa'i family. The Wiseman had previously managed the Samoan SWAT Team.

Taking to X/Twitter, Fatu shared a photo of Heyman alongside Rikishi and Samu, collectively known as the Samoan SWAT Team.

"ORIGINAL," Jacob Fatu shared.

Check out Jacob Fatu's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

In 2020, Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns and eventually formed The Bloodline. Over the years, the Samoan faction dominated the Stamford-based promotion with Reigns capturing the Universal Title and eventually unifying it into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, The Usos held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and Solo Sikoa brought the NXT North American Championship to the group.

Fast forward to 2024, The Bloodline rejuvenated itself by adding The Rock to the faction.

Eric Bischoff paid tribute to Paul Heyman for his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Eric Bischoff spoke highly of Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was the ideal place to get Heyman inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Gosh, couldn't feel more right! Where else would have been more appropriate? Maybe Madison Square Garden. But, this is so appropriate. Happy for Paul. Paul's influence on the business is just undeniable, his talent, more undeniable. As a performer, what an amazing story. His story is a movie, for sure. And Roman Reigns is going to induct him. That's awesome. Surprising, but awesome," Eric Bischoff said.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman continues to manage Roman Reigns on WWE television. Regardless of the outcome on Night Two of WrestleMania 40, fans can expect The Wiseman to accompany his Tribal Chief.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two under "Bloodline Rules."

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Are you happy to see Paul Heyman get inducted into the Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion