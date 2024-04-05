WWE Hall of Famer reveals the company got his speech written: "I wonder if they are going to assign Paul a writer"

The WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony is almost here, and fans are eager to see Paul Heyman receive a well-deserved induction. Eric Bischoff recently recalled his induction and hoped things might be different in Heyman's case.

Eric Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 for his contributions to professional wrestling, which involved making World Championship Wrestling (WCW) a major player in the business.

Bischoff was rightfully given a spot amongst other greats in the Hall of Fame, and as revealed during a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, WWE assigned him a writer to work on his speech.

In hindsight, the former RAW General Manager found it comical that WWE needed a writing team for veterans just about to go into the Hall of Fame, though he understood how the system was in the company.

Regarding Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff joked about the promotion possibly getting someone else to write The Wiseman's speech, which the former WCW boss didn't think would happen.

"When I got, when they sent me up for the Hall of Fame back in 2021, they said, 'Okay now, we're going to assign you a writer.' [Laughs] What? Really? Okay. You know, it's what they do, but they did back. So I wonder if they are going to assign Paul [Heyman] a writer. Imagine having to be that person. [laughs] No, I don't think so [if they have to worry about Paul getting a writer]." [From 1:30:00 onwards]

Eric Bischoff on WWE inducting Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia

Heyman made his presence felt in professional wrestling when he spearheaded the revolutionary Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), which was based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Eric Bischoff felt that honoring Paul Heyman in Philly was ideal, with the Madison Square Garden being a close second regarding places where the induction could have happened.

Bischoff had nothing but respect for Heyman and his influence on pro wrestling and even briefly reacted to Roman Reigns being announced as the man who'd induct the legendary manager.

"Gosh, couldn't feel more right! Where else would have been more appropriate? Maybe Madison Square Garden. But, this is so appropriate. Happy for Paul. Paul's influence on the business is just undeniable, his talent, more undemiable. As a performer, what an amazing story. His story is a movie, for sure. And Roman Reigns is going to induct him. That's awesome. Surprising, but awesome." [From 1:28:58 onwards]

Paul Heyman is still at the peak of his powers as a manager, but being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame has been long overdue, to say the least.

