Jacob Fatu reacts to Zilla Fatu calling them "America's Most Wanted"

Jacob Fatu has reacted to Zilla Fatu naming their duo "America's Most Wanted." The Samoan Werewolf uses the catchphrase on WWE television.

Fatu is the reigning WWE United States Champion. He won the title by defeating LA Knight on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Tag Team Champion marked his first-ever singles title victory in WWE.

On X, Zilla shared photos while standing next to Jacob, calling them "America's Most Wanted." The real-life Bloodline duo teamed up on the independent circuit before Jacob signed with the WWE.

The Samoan Werewolf reacted to his family member's post with the 'blood drop' emoji.

Check out Jacob's reaction to Zilla's message:

Rikishi wants to see Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso once again cross paths

Rikishi wants to see Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso cross paths in a WWE ring once again. The Samoan Werewolf was victorious over the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion last year on SmackDown before the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer stated the following regarding the match:

"A real exciting match I feel would be Jacob Fatu. [And Jacob already has a victory on him.] See, that already sparks interest to fans, right? It's not just cuz they're family, but, you know, behind the scenes, like, you know, we know they can dance and have a hell of a match, right? Which the world will be able to have access to see it and, you know, become reality, right?"

Jacob and Jey became champions on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The night kicked off with Jey dethroning Gunther to win his first WWE World Championship. Later the same night, Fatu dethroned LA Knight.

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Jey was greeted by Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, resulting in an OG Bloodline reunion. Meanwhile, Jacob took out Knight and Drew McIntyre.

