Jacob Fatu's absence on SmackDown sparks outrage from ex-WWE writer - "This is arguably your hottest guy" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked to see Jacob Fatu missing from SmackDown this week. The star was not featured on the go-home episode of the blue brand before Saturday Night's Main Event.

Fatu is arguably one of the biggest babyfaces in the company since turning against Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. Fans have resonated with his in-ring acumen and character. However, the star recently lost the United States Championship to Solo at Night of Champions and has been in a feud with the Street Champ and his entourage to regain the coveted US title.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that Fatu should have been on this week's edition of SmackDown. He noted that Solo was in the main event, and the Samoan Werewolf should have appeared at the end to exact revenge on the current champ.

"The hottest person on SmackDown, without a shadow of a doubt, is Jacob Fatu. That's exactly what I'm saying! It's the go-home show, Solo is in the main event. They get heat on LA Knight to cover LA Knight and Seth Rollins, to cover that. Bro, if Fatu, when he came out at the end, as the babyface, and runs Solo off. This is arguably your hottest guy on the show. He's competing to get his title back tomorrow night. How is he not on the show?" [From 23:04 onwards]

While there is an ever-present threat from Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa needs to concentrate on his title defence. He is scheduled to face Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event for the United States Championship.

