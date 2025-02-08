Jacob Fatu's brother reacts to Jey Uso's 3-word message after his WWE Royal Rumble win

Jacob Fatu's brother Journey Fatu has reacted to Jey Uso's latest Instagram video. The 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble winner shared a video featuring his son Jeyce.

Jacob and Jey have shared the ring multiple times, including this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf stated that the Undisputed WWE Championship wouldn't return to the Anoa'i family, courtesy of Jey. The Men's Royal Rumble winner confronted Cody Rhodes and teased the idea of challenging him at WrestleMania 41.

On Instagram, Jey's video caught Journey Fatu's attention, as the real-life Bloodline member reacted.

Check out a screenshot of Journey's Instagram comment on Jey's video:

Jey and Cody teamed up in the main event of SmackDown against Jacob and Tama Tonga. Rhodes secured the victory for his side, pinning Tonga after hitting him with a Cross Rhodes.

Vince Russo believes WWE is making a big mistake with Jey Uso

Vince Russo believes Jey Uso hasn't gotten himself over with the casual fans but has gotten quite popular with the niche audience. Speaking on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Russo reflected on Jey's Royal Rumble victory. He said:

"They're catering to their niche audience. And they love Jey Uso. Jey Uso is over with that audience. But I always look at it from a casual fan's point of view. Jey Uso is not gonna get one casual (fan). He's just not. And that's okay, man, if that's their business model and that's the road they want to go down, fine."

Jey entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at #20 and became the fourth wrestler from the Anoa'i family to win the Rumble. Previous Rumble winners from the Anoa'i family include Yokozuna, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

The 39-year-old superstar hasn't picked an opponent for WrestleMania 41 yet. Many expect Uso to cross paths with Gunther, to whom he lost at Saturday Night's Main Event in a World Heavyweight Championship match.

