WWE may be making a big mistake with Jey Uso (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 08, 2025 06:02 GMT
Jey Uso as seen during the 2025 Men
Jey Uso during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match (Images via WWE.com)

Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win sent the internet wrestling community into a frenzy. The Yeet Master eliminated John Cena last to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. However, a wrestling veteran believes WWE may be making a big mistake with the former tag team champion.

During a recent edition of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo reflected on Jey's Royal Rumble win, noting that WWE was catering to their niche audience because they loved Jey. However, Russo proceeded to add that Jey wasn't over with the casual fans.

"They're catering to their niche audience. And they love Jey Uso. Jey Uso is over with that audience. But I always look at it from a casual fan's point of view. Jey Uso is not gonna get one casual (fan). He's just not. And that's okay, man, if that's their business model and that's the road they want to go down, fine." [From 03:03 onwards]
The former WWE writer had previously echoed similar sentiments about Jey's rumble win.

"So, Jey wins the Royal Rumble. Yeah, great. They're going to build up. He's never beat Gunther (before). He's going to wrestle Gunther at WrestleMania. He's going to beat Gunther. Okay, and this does what for Gunther? This knocks Gunther further down now." [From 41:30 onwards]

WWE hasn't confirmed Jey's opponent for WrestleMania 41 at the time of this writing. It remains to be seen if The Yeet Master goes after the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Edited by Harish Raj S
