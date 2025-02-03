Jacob Fatu's former faction member sends a message to Jey Uso after he wins the Royal Rumble

Jacob Fatu's former Samoan SWAT Team stablemate Juicy Finau sent a message to Jey Uso after he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Jey and Fatu were engaged in a heated feud last year.

Jey and Fatu crossed paths in a one-on-one match leading up to the 2024 Men's WarGames match. However, The Samoan Werewolf broke character to congratulate his fellow Anoa'i family member after he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

On Instagram, Finau shared a photo with Jey and congratulated him on his historic victory.

"Real motivation for the islands & for the kids that look just like us! Real South Pacific Excellence," wrote Finau.

The Samoan SWAT Team returned to Major League Wrestling after its initial success in the '90s. The modern-day version of the faction was led by Fatu and consisted of Finau and Lance Anoa'i.

Finau and Anoa'i held the MLW World Tag Team Championship as members of The Samoan SWAT Team. Meanwhile, Fatu won the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Matt Morgan believes Jey Uso could lose to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Matt Morgan believes Jey Uso has a better chance of winning the World Heavyweight Championship than the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On The Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said Jey had a better chance of beating Gunther after their recent interactions.

"[Does Jey Uso win at WrestleMania?] No. I know it's a horrible story like not to have him win but he ain't beating Cody, so it might be against, what's his name, Gunther, potentially. I can see that because they planted the seeds already if you remember, with Gunther talking down to Jey a lot, calling him a street rat and he sucks, he's not good enough, he's not championship material, people confuse him with his brother still, that kinda thing."

Gunther defeated Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The OG Bloodline member is expected to appear on this week's Monday Night RAW.

