Jacob Fatu seemingly receives a message from former WWE Universal Champion after going through a vicious match

Jacob Fatu was involved in a Last Man Standing Match on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. In the aftermath of the contest, Fatu's opponent, Braun Strowman, seemingly sent a message to The Samoan Werewolf on social media.
Fatu got past Strowman in their encounter, becoming the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. He will challenge the reigning champion, LA Knight, at WrestleMania 41.
On X, The Monster of All Monsters shared a new angle of his Last Man Standing Match against Fatu. In the footage, The Samoan Werewolf was seen being hit with a steel chair by Strowman. The former WWE Universal Champion also seemingly sent a four-word message to the new Bloodline member.
"Up close and personal!!!!!!" he wrote.
Check out Braun Strowman's post below:
Eric Bischoff has big aspirations for Jacob Fatu
Eric Bischoff believes that Jacob Fatu will be one of the biggest WWE Superstars by WrestleMania 42.
The veteran even predicted The Tribal Wolf's rise when he was asked about the same three months ago. Speaking on the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the former RAW GM said:
"Yeah, I think he's gonna be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. I said that three months ago. You asked me, 'What do you think of Jacob Fatu?' I said, 'He's gonna be the guy. Just wait!'''
Jacob Fatu is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. However, his reign ended unexpectedly last August when Solo Sikoa ordered his former Enforcer to hand over the title to Tonga Loa.
Loa then defended the title with Tama Tonga before eventually losing it to The Motor City Machine Guns. In recent months, things have changed a lot within the new Bloodline. The faction's status remains unclear, while tension seems to be on the rise between Fatu and Sikoa.
The Samoan Werewolf has the opportunity to win his first singles title on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, WWE could have separate plans for Fatu and Sikoa down the line.