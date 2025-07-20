Jacob Fatu seen with members of Solo Sikoa's group in character-breaking moment before WWE SummerSlam

Jacob Fatu was recently seen with members of Solo Sikoa's group. The Samoan Werewolf is feuding with Sikoa and the rest of the MFT on SmackDown.At the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Fatu will challenge Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match. The rematch for the title was confirmed on the latest edition of SmackDown after Fatu &amp; Jimmy Uso brawled with Sikoa's group, MFT.On social media, Taahine Tonga, one-half of the Tonga Twins, shared a photo featuring Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, and Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf was seen alongside his on-screen rivals in the photo.Check out the photo shared by Taahine:Vince Russo questioned the credibility of the Solo Sikoa angle on WWE SmackDownSolo Sikoa and his group were involved in a car crash during the opening hour of SmackDown. Vince Russo stated that the WWE creative team didn't put much thought into the angle.Speaking on BroDown, he said that cameras are supposed to be present all across the parking lot to provide enough evidence. Russo said:&quot;So you're gonna tell me Solo Sikoa crashed his own automobile to tell the police that Fatu crashed this car. Meanwhile, everybody except the WWE in this day and age knows there's cameras everywhere. So Solo doesn't think there's gonna be any cameras around to see what happens. So he's going to crash his own automobile to try to finger Fatu and not think for a second there's going to be a million cameras in the parking lot to see what happened? That's what I'm talking about. Are we supposed to believe that?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSikoa is in his first reign as the WWE United States Champion. He has already defended the title against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XL and will look to get past Fatu once again.