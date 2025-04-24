Jacob Fatu sends a heartfelt message to Solo Sikoa amid dissension between the two

Things have not been well between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa over the last several weeks. However, The Samoan Werewolf recently put aside their internal differences to send a heartfelt message to his family member on social media.

Jacob made his WWE debut last year as Solo Sikoa's enforcer. While the powerhouse showed blind loyalty to Sikoa at first, things went downhill after The Street Champion lost the Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns earlier this year. Fatu has emerged as the more prominent member of the group in the last few months and even had a match at WrestleMania 41, while Solo didn't.

The Samoan Werewolf captured the United States Championship from LA Knight at The Showcase of The Immortals. After the event, Fatu reflected on his WWE journey with Solo, as he posted pictures of the two from his debut and WrestleMania 41 on X. The newly crowned champion also sent a heartfelt message to his brother.

''With my brother! Debut—6/21/24. WrestleMania—4/19/25!'' he wrote.

WWE legend commented on Jacob Fatu possibly taking Solo Sikoa's spot

Solo Sikoa looked set for a huge push following WrestleMania XL. He took over the Bloodline last April, as he booted out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman and added Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the faction. The 32-year-old even had notable feuds with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. However, the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief has faded into the shadows over the last couple of months, with Jacob Fatu being given more spotlight. The Tribal Wolf even got a WrestleMania match in his first year with the company, while Sikoa has yet to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In a recent edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE legend JBL commented on Jacob possibly taking Solo's spot at WrestleMania 41, noting that the newly crowned US Champion was a "once-in-a-generation" star and thus, undeniable.

"It could have been. It absolutely could have been. You have a guy like Jacob Fatu come in, and I mean, look, you and I and the wrestling fans have been in this business for a very long time. You don't have a guy come on like Jacob Fatu very often. He is a once-in-a-generation guy who comes along," he said.

Solo Sikoa and his stablemate looked set to feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and many thought that the two would compete at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, WWE seemingly postponed the feud, with The Samoan Werewolf going after the United States Championship.

