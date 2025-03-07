Jacob Fatu sends an interesting two word message; tags Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Jacob Fatu sent an interesting two-word message on social media, reacting to the official WWE 2K25 launch trailer. He also tagged Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Ad

The launch trailer for WWE 2K25 features several top WWE Superstars, including Fatu, who is seen alongside Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. OG Bloodline member Paul Heyman is one of the key aspects of the trailer, alongside Reigns.

Taking to his X (fka Twitter) account, The Samoan Werewolf reacted to the official launch trailer of the video game. Interestingly enough, he tagged Reigns and Heyman in his two-word post after feuding with the OG Bloodline in 2024.

Ad

Trending

"THE ISLAND," wrote Fatu.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

You can check out Fatu's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last year, Fatu played a crucial role in taking Heyman out. The Wiseman was powerbombed through the commentary desk by The Bloodline and took a huge splash from the top rope, courtesy of The Samoan Werewolf.

Paul Heyman opened up about being taken out by The Bloodline

Paul Heyman played a crucial role in The Bloodline vs. OG Bloodline storyline. He discussed the segment where he was taken out by Solo Sikoa and others.

Ad

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, he said:

"If he [Solo Sikoa] just spiked me, and then Jacob Fatu splashed me, that's everybody. But taking somebody who is obviously pushing 60 and out of shape like I am, taking someone who shouldn't go through that table, and violently putting me through that table, and those guys knew I want to go — this has to be violent. This has to be shocking. You got to sit there and go, 'Someone is going to save him, right?' [...] It's what the story calls for,"

Ad

Upon returning to TV, Heyman revealed CM Punk as the fifth man of the OG Bloodline team for their WarGames Match against The Bloodline. Reigns, Punk, The Usos, and Sami Zayn walked out victorious at Survivor Series: WarGames.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback