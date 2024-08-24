Jacob Fatu sends a message to Bloodline members after Solo Sikoa's major decision on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu has reacted to a major decision made by Solo Sikoa on this week's WWE SmackDown. During the show, Sikoa ordered Fatu to hand his WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa.

The night before SummerSlam 2024, Fatu and Tama Tonga won the WWE Tag Team Championship, defeating DIY. At the premium live event, Jacob suffered an ankle injury during Sikoa's Bloodline Rules Match against Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter/X, Fatu acknowledged Tama and Loa after they successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on SmackDown.

Check out Fatu's tweet:

Booker T spoke highly of Jacob Fatu and praised him for his success

Jacob Fatu debuted on the June 21 episode of SmackDown, assisting The Bloodline against Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised the 32-year-old as a workhorse and detailed his struggle.

"He's willing to work for it," said Booker T. "That's what I appreciate about this kid, he's worked so freaking hard to get to this position. It took going through those trials and tribulations to make it, but I think if not for those trials and tribulations he would not understand what this truly means today."

Before signing with the WWE, Fatu primarily competed on the independent circuit, where he also teamed up with Umaga's son and real-life Bloodline member, Zilla Fatu.

He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time MLW National Openweight Champion. Jacob was also the longest reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion, holding the title for 819 days.

During last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Fatu returned for the first time since the SummerSlam PLE. He also helped The Bloodline take out Roman Reigns.

