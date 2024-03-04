Jacob Fatu sends a message to Jey Uso on social media

Jacob Fatu has taken to social media to send a message to his fellow Anoa'i family member, Jey Uso.

After breaking away from The Bloodline in 2023, Jey jumped ship from SmackDown to RAW. He was recently unsuccessful in winning his first singles title in WWE after failing to beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The finish to the match saw Jey's brother Jimmy interfere and cost his brother an opportunity to win a title yet again.

Taking to Twitter/X, Jacob Fatu reacted to Jey revealing his favorite WrestleMania moment of all time.

Check out Jacob's reaction and message to Jey:

Expand Tweet

At the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event, Jey could face Jimmy in a singles match between The Usos.

Following Jimmy's betrayal at SummerSlam 2023, Jey quit The Bloodline and left SmackDown.

Jey Uso detailed the conversation he had with his mother regarding his feud with Jimmy Uso

During a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso revealed that he rejected his mother's request to forgive Jimmy Uso.

According to Jey, his mother has advised both brothers to stop feuding. However, the former tag team champion doesn't seem to be on the same page as her. He said:

"I never said it out loud, but I do. I feel like he's always watching me. The whole family is always watching me because I'm supposed to be with the family, but guess what? You're allowed to go out there and get it on your own if you feel like you have to. You're allowed to go out there and chase your own dreams. You know, me and Jimmy gonna cross paths either before or at WrestleMania for sure... My mama keeps telling us to kiss and make up, 'Y'all brothers, man.' I be like, 'Stop ma. Stop, all right?' He started it. He started it."

A singles match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso is yet to be added to WrestleMania 40 oficially.

What are your thoughts on Jey and Jimmy crossing paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!