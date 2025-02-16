Jacob Fatu threatens fan backstage following major WWE SmackDown loss

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu suffered a huge loss last Friday on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf was left fuming at a fan after the devastating defeat.

In the main event of the blue brand's February 14 edition, Fatu competed with Braun Strowman and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualification match. The contest saw interferences from Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The bout ended with Damian Priest nailing The Monster of All Monsters with a South of Heaven Chokeslam to advance to the six-man match at the upcoming premium live event.

WWE posted a video showcasing Jacob Fatu's anger after failing to secure a win. The 32-year-old was further infuriated by a fan wishing The Bloodline member better luck next time in the backstage area. Fatu yelled at the fan while approaching him, leading him to run away in fear.

WWE Hall of Famer shares honest opinion on Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is one of the most dominant performers on the roster. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has yet to get pinned in a broadcasted match.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Fatu received huge praise from The Undertaker. The Hall of Famer spoke highly of the Samoan, claiming the latter has the 'IT factor.' However, The Phenom pointed out that Fatu hadn't even scratched the surface yet.

"Jacob Fatu, he hasn't even scratched the surface. [...] I love watching Jacob. He's got that thing. He's got that IT. When he's on TV, you want to see what he's doing. Again, one of those who's just scratched the surface to where he has the potential to go," he said. [From 11:10 to 11:40]

Fatu's stablemate, Solo Sikoa, returned to WWE programming on the February 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to take out Cody Rhodes. The 31-year-old had been absent since losing the Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns at RAW's Netflix premiere. With tensions building within Sikoa and his teammates, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the villainous group.

