Jacob Fatu to walk out with a future WWE World Title shot in game-changing scenario suggested by veteran

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) recently proposed a game-changing scenario involving Jacob Fatu. His prediction suggests a future world championship shot for the reigning United States Champion.

Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, Aiden English envisioned a scenario where Solo Sikoa wins the match at Money in the Bank. The former Tribal Chief is set to compete against Seth Rollins, Andrade, El Grande Americano, Penta, and LA Knight in the Men's MITB Ladder bout on June 7 in Los Angeles.

"He [Solo Sikoa] has played such a wonderful utility role in the Bloodline and the New Bloodline, and he's been that personality and that guy to kind of just be that personality to glue things together. So give him a little bit of win this [Men's MITB] match," he said.

The former WWE star then predicted a SummerSlam clash between The Street Champion and The Samoan Werewolf, with the winner taking both the United States Championship and the MITB briefcase. The Drama King ultimately foresaw Jacob Fatu emerging victorious, holding both the US title and a future world championship opportunity.

"But, I see this world—SummerSlam, finally, it explodes! Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa—title for the briefcase. Whoever wins leaves with both, and Jacob Fatu walks out champion with a future world title shot in his briefcase," he added. [From 48:28 to 48:04]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Aiden English says Jacob Fatu is poised for a new character for the first time in WWE

In the same video, Matthew Rehwoldt claimed that the 33-year-old star would undergo a shift in his character for the first time in his WWE career. Since Jacob Fatu came into the Stamford-based promotion, he has been a heel as he joined forces with Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline.

According to Aiden English, The Samoan Werewolf would soon turn babyface, given how popular he has become following WrestleMania 41.

"They [WWE] like him [Jacob Fatu], we like him, crowds like him. He is taking off this year, especially post-Mania, right? He's going full babyface sooner than later," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Solo Sikoa wins the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and goes after Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship.

