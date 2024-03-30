Jade Cargill arrives ahead of major WWE SmackDown debut

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the highly-anticipated official blue brand debut of Jade Cargill. The viral star has just arrived for the show and cameras were waiting.

Big Jade shockingly left AEW last fall and then signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in an acquisition that was touted on television and in the mainstream media. She made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, but came up short as she was eliminated by Liv Morgan after an 11-minute performance. Cargill finally signed with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis last week.

The inaugural AEW TBS Champion has been confirmed for tonight's show, and WWE is touting this as her first official appearance as a SmackDown Superstar. As seen below, cameras caught up with Jade after she arrived to the Mohegan Sun Arena. While the 31-year-old had nothing to say, her silence was pretty much a show of confidence as she approached the locker room.

"[high voltage emoji] SHE'S HERE [high voltage emoji] @Jade_Cargill has arrived ahead of tonight's #SmackDown! [television emoji] 8/7c on @FOXTV," the company wrote with the clip below.

Officials have not confirmed whether or not Cargill will make her singles in-ring debut on tonight's SmackDown. She has been rumored for a match with Liv Morgan, but there have been some rumors for potential WrestleMania XL plans with names like Bianca Belair and Mia Yim also.

WWE loads up the penultimate SmackDown for WrestleMania XL

The Road to WrestleMania XL will continue tonight as World Wrestling Entertainment presents SmackDown from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Tonight's SmackDown will be the final blue brand show before next Friday's WrestleMania 40 go-home episode. In addition to the announced matches or segments, the following Superstars are advertised for tonight: Logan Paul, LA Knight, Carlito, and Jimmy Uso.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live SmackDown coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Jade Cargill makes first official appearance as WWE SmackDown Superstar

Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair

Tag Tournament Match: The Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under

Tag Tournament Match: The New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma

Pretty Deadly vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

