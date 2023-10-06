Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's match would be important to women’s wrestling, according to former champion

A former champion recently said that a match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could be important for women's wrestling. The name in question is former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford.

Ford has really upped his game in recent weeks since he and Angelo Dawkins joined Bobby Lashley to create a new faction. While he has turned heel, his wife, Bianca Belair, is still a babyface and is considered a dream opponent for Jade Cargill, who has recently signed a contract with WWE.

Speaking to the NYPost, Montez Ford spoke about the importance a match between these two women could have on women's wrestling.

"It just shows the true testament of how both of these women are because I don’t even think they’ve physically greeted each other yet. The fact that they’re both been talked about in such a high regard lets you know the importance of both of these women. So I don’t even have to tell you about the importance to women’s wrestling. The fact that it’s been so talked about already lets you know the foundation and the hard work and time that they both put in that everyone is still clamoring over something that has a huge possibility of happening, but that they want to happen."

The Street Profits member continued:

"They should get a round of applause for that itself because you have all these people talking and you guys haven’t even said too much to each other yet. That time will come. I’m pretty sure it will. But I think the level of importance of it is, not only is it looked at in high regard, but it gives more women’s wrestlers, women of culture this motivation to do this same thing as well and at such a very, very, high level, both of them, specifically my wife as well." [H/T NY Post]

Jade Cargill named Bianca Belair as one of the WWE Superstars she wants to face

The supposed dream match between the former AEW star and The EST could happen sooner rather than later. Speaking on The Masked Man show, Cargill expressed her interest in mixing it up with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and even Bianca Belair.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over, and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it."

It will be interesting to see when and where Jade Cargill will make her WWE debut and which brand she will be a part of.

