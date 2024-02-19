Jade Cargill, Braun Strowman, and more WWE Superstars react to former champion's heartwarming update

A Former WWE champion recently shared a heartwarming update from a trip on social media. The superstar in question is Natalya.

The 41-year-old recently visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, alongside several fellow superstars, including Chelsea Green and Braun Strowman, to attend the unveiling of the new WWE Experience. The Stamford-based company's CCO, Triple H, promoted the official opening of the experience on social media.

Natalya took to Instagram to share a video featuring clips from her trip to Riyadh. She mentioned the positive growth she has noticed in the country since her first visit in 2019 in the caption:

"I had the most incredible trip this week to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! @WWE opened our first ever #wweexperience here. The growth I’ve seen here since my first trip in 2019, has been so positive, especially for our female Superstars who continue to open doors that have never been opened before across the world. Until we meet again, Riyadh, thank you!🇸🇦❤️ @chelseaagreen [Chelsae Green] @jindermahal [Jinder Mahal] @adamscherr99 [Braun Strowman]," she wrote.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion's Instagram update caught the eye of various fellow superstars. Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, and Braun Strowman commented on the post. Several others, including Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Cathy Kelley, and more reacted to the post by dropping a like.

Natalya explains what impressed her most about fellow WWE Superstar

Jade Cargill made her much-anticipated in-ring debut during this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former AEW star had an impressive showing, as she eliminated Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Naomi from the match before she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Natalya praised Jade Cargill for her passion for professional wrestling. She was impressed by the former TBS Champion showing up for training following her mother's demise.

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in The Dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going through probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," Natalya said.

Jade Cargill has been making appearances on the recent episodes of SmackDown. However, her official signing with a particular brand is still awaited.

