Jade Cargill breaks social media silence following WWE return

Jade Cargill is back with a vengeance. Following her shocking actions at the WWE Elimination Chamber last night, The Storm has broken her social media silence.

Ad

The former AEW star made her much-awaited return in Canada last night, taking out Naomi moments before the six-women Elimination Chamber match could officially begin.

Jade Cargill was written off TV due to a mysterious backstage attack that took place last November. Since then, several names have been brought up by fans as the masterminds behind the attack.

Chief among them was Naomi, who replaced Jade as Bianca Belair's partner and prevented The EST of WWE from vacating the Women's Tag Team Championships. Subsequently, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day were also accused of attacking Jade Cargill, though there was no concrete proof to support the claim.

Ad

Trending

As soon as Cargill's music blared through the arena speakers, many thought she would exact revenge on Morgan, especially after the look of disbelief The Judgment Day member had on her face.

Instead, Jade thrashed Naomi to such an extent that she was stretchered out of the arena and removed from the match. It became apparent that Cargill thinks the real-life Bloodline member had something to do with her attack last year.

Ad

A little while ago, Jade Cargill sent the following message to her makeup artist, who reshared footage of her return at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"My team is back baby," she said.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

After what went down last night, a match between Jade Cargill and Naomi seems to be on the cards for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.