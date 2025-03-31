Jade Cargill called out by major WWE star after issuing emotional statement

Jade Cargill has been a WWE SmackDown Superstar for over one year now. A lot has happened since then, as the former AEW star mentioned in an emotional statement she posted on social media.

However, for all of the love Cargill has received for the message, she has been called out for it as well. Naomi has accused The Storm of lying, particularly about elevating the WWE women's tag team division alongside Bianca Belair.

Of course, Jade Cargill was The EST's tag team partner until she was attacked off-screen by Naomi. The latter replaced her as Belair's partner, which might be why she has a problem with Cargill saying she elevated the tag team division. The statement also references the change in her relationships with the rest of The Big Three:

"One year ago today, I stepped onto the SmackDown stage as one of the top bad a** women in the game, representing authenticity within wrestling, and elevating the Tag Team division winning Gold. Even though some of my relationships in this division have changed, what hasn’t is me and the constant support I receive every day that motivates me to keep going. Love y’all forever," Cargill wrote.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion responded to a tweet about Jade Cargill's post by claiming that she did not elevate anything. Of course, it had a non-PG tone, which is on brand for Naomi:

"🤬 She ain’t elevate 💩⚠️"

Jade Cargill could face Naomi at WrestleMania 41

The bad blood between Cargill and Naomi will likely lead to a match at WrestleMania 41. Both women could make history as a result, as this would be the first non-title singles match between two female wrestlers at The Show of Shows in 25 years.

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill will get her revenge in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Naomi's heel turn has made her an even bigger star, which makes their potential 'Mania match an intriguing affair. The winner could feud with Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship, if The EST of WWE herself wins at WrestleMania 41.

