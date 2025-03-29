Naomi makes major change after identifying new victim on WWE SmackDown

Naomi made a major change today following an attack on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Glow is currently in a rivalry with Jade Cargill on the blue brand.

Ad

Jade Cargill had a backstage conversation with Michin and B-Fab during tonight's edition of SmackDown. B-Fab and Michin noted that they had Cargill's back during the conversation, and it wound up costing them later on the show. Michin battled Charlotte Flair in a singles match tonight, but Naomi showed up to attack B-Fab.

Cargill went after the former SmackDown Women's Champion, but she retreated through the crowd. The veteran took to social media following the attack and changed her official profile picture on X. She changed it to her beating B-Fab down on the announce table.

Ad

Trending

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 37-year-old used to be in a tag team with Bianca Belair, but the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day last month on WWE RAW. Bianca Belair ended her friendship with her former tag team partner after it was revealed that she was behind the attack on Jade Cargill last year.

The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Rikishi reacts to Naomi's confession on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted to Naomi admitting that she was behind the attack on Jade Cargill.

The legend is the father of Jimmy Uso in real life, and he discussed his daughter-in-law's actions on a recent episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast. He noted that he loved Naomi and Cargill and wanted to have a conversation with both stars.

Ad

"I'm baffled just like everybody else. I'm hurt, I'm confused, and I posted up a photo with all four of us [Big 3]. I love these girls, both unconditionally. But to see this happening in front of the whole world, I'm confused, and I feel like I'm torn apart between the two. What is it that a father can do to make this right amongst these ladies? They d*mn near want to kill each other, and I'm just like everybody else; I've yet to get a chance to sit down. I want to talk to both of them," Fatu said. (From 01:14 to 02:11)

Ad

Check out the video below:

Jade Cargill got a measure of revenge on Naomi by attacking her at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback