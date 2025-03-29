Naomi has disrespectful response to 35-year-old WWE star's emotional post; it's NOT Jade Cargill

Naomi has left a disrespectful response to a fellow peer's post on social media. It seems like emotions don't matter to her anymore.

This time around, the veteran has an issue with Michin. The two got into a confrontation during SmackDown, with the real-life Bloodline member beating down her former friend after she showed support to Jade Cargill.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion attacked Michin and B-Fab in the ring before The Storm came out to make the save. Clearly heartbroken, the 35-year-old star posted a throwback photo of herself, Naomi, and Bianca Belair, back when they were close, on X/Twitter.

The Glow quote-tweeted Michin with a striking response: one middle finger emoji.

Check it out below:

Naomi's feud with Jade Cargill began after she was revealed as the person who attacked The Storm, pushing her off a high platform and onto the hood of a car. Ever since her heel turn, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been one of the best performers on the blue brand.

This includes last night's episode, which featured the beatdown on Michin and B-Fab. It remains to be seen, though, how far The Glow will go as a heel. For now, she looks set to face Cargill in a grudge match at WrestleMania 41.

