Jade Cargill dominates in RAW in-ring debut; squashes former WWE champion in seconds

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill faced former women's tag team champion Chelsea Green during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the show, Chelsea Green approached Adam Pearce in his office, where he was in discussion with General Managers from other shows - Nick Aldis from SmackDown and Ava from NXT. Green expressed her frustration stating that she had been trying to reach out to Pearce all week to voice her complaints. The RAW GM acknowledged her concerns and mentioned that he had read all the complaints, assuring her that he had something planned. He then instructed her to make her way out to the ring.

The surprise turned out to be a match against Jade Cargill, who made her RAW in-ring debut. Despite Green's apologetic attempts to halt the match, as she turned around, she received a pump kick. Jade then swiftly executed her signature move, 'The Jaded' to secure the victory just seconds into the match.

The former AEW star has made an impressive start to her WWE career. Her victory alongside Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL at Wrestlemania 40 showcased how high the company is on her.

