Jade Cargill drops major WWE Evolution tease

Jade Cargill dropped a major tease ahead of WWE Evolution 2025. The Storm defeated Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions last month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cargill spoke with 11 Alive Morning News to promote WWE Evolution and was asked what wrestling fans could expect at the event this Sunday night. The SmackDown star suggested that fans could expect great matches, surprises, and the performers giving it their all at the PLE.

"Oh man, five-star matches. Women going out there and giving it their all. We are here to represent. This is our second Evolution show. We are out here trying to represent and show people that we're here to stay, we're here to help the next generation and continue growing," said Cargill. [From 0:27 - 0:42]

Jade Cargill was involved in a tag team with Bianca Belair last year, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Naomi brutally attacked Cargill backstage last November, and the former AEW star missed several months of action before returning for revenge at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cargill and Naomi will be squaring off in a No Holds Barred match this Sunday at Evolution.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Jade Cargill's in-ring work

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared what he thought Jade Cargill's issue was regarding her in-ring work.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill's victory over Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at WWE Night of Champions. The legend suggested that the 33-year-old had yet to figure out how to relax in the ring.

"She hasn't learned how to relax yet. That's her problem. You know what I mean. And Dutch, I don't know if you agree with that, but that's what I see." [From 02:55 onwards]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill earned a title shot at WWE SummerSlam by winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match earlier this year and can cash in for a title match at a time and place of her choosing. It will be interesting to see which star wins the No Holds Barred match this weekend at WWE Evolution 2025.

