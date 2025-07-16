Jade Cargill makes bold claim ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Jade Cargill is scheduled to wrestle a high-stakes contest at WWE SummerSlam. The Storm recently made a bold claim heading into the premium live event.

The 33-year-old defeated Asuka at the Night of Champions PLE to win the Queen of the Ring tournament and punch her ticket to a WWE Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. The current champion, Tiffany Stratton, successfully defended her title last week against Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution.

Ahead of her championship match against The Buff Barbie, Jade Cargill took to her X/Twitter account to make a massive claim. She posted a picture of herself with the WWE Women's Championship on her shoulder and noted that the gold looked better on her in comparison to its current holder.

"Looks better on me anyway 💅🏾. #STOPPLAYINGWITHME #QUEENSHT ⚡️👑," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

In her most recent in-ring appearance, The Storm defeated archrival Naomi in a No Holds Barred match at WWE Evolution with Bianca Belair as the special match guest referee. However, towards the end of the PLE, The Glow interrupted the main event and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to pin IYO SKY and win the Women's World Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals one major problem with Jade Cargill

Speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long pointed out a glaring issue with Jade Cargill.

Teddy Long noted that she had yet to learn to be relaxed during her matches. The veteran insinuated that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion needed to look more effortless while in action.

"She hasn't learned how to relax yet. That's her problem. You know what I mean. And Dutch, I don't know if you agree with that, but that's what I see," he said.

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill is in pursuit of her first singles title win in WWE. It will be interesting to see if she can break the jinx and put one over Tiffany Stratton at The Biggest Party of the Summer to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

