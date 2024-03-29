Jade Cargill makes bold statement ahead of official SmackDown debut

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Jade Cargill's next move after her impressive debut at the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. Last week, it was revealed that Cargill has officially signed with the blue brand and is set to make her debut as a SmackDown Superstar in the upcoming episode.

The former AEW star has now sent a message ahead of the show. Cargill sent a warning, likening her arrival on SmackDown to a storm on the horizon.

"Weather reports say a Storm is Coming 🌪️⚡️," Jade Cargill wrote.

The former TBS Champion is a huge fan of the Storm character from the X-Men comics and has modeled her gimmick on the same.

Paul Heyman believes SmackDown star could be WrestleMania main-eventer

During a recent interview with Forbes, Paul Heyman praised the current women's division of WWE.

He said that stars such as Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill have the potential to be multi-time WrestleMania main-eventers. He went on to praise Cargill for exceeding all expectations during her debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble and tearing the house down.

"Well, I think if you look at the female roster in WWE right now, there is a roster filled with women who have the potential to be multi-time WrestleMania main-eventers. Anybody who doesn't think that Rhea Ripley is going to be a top, if not the top star, is not paying attention. Look at Jade Cargill, who exceeded all expectations in the Women's Royal Rumble. Walking in, everybody said, 'Well, let's just see what she has. We don't really know what she has.' And absolutely tore the house down," Heyman said.

With just nine days left until WrestleMania 40, fans are eager to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the talented Jade Cargill moving forward.

