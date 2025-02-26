Jade Cargill makes an interesting offer to WWE Superstar while the hunt for her mystery attacker continues 

Jade Cargill made an interesting offer to WWE Superstar Jaida Parker. The now-former Women's Tag Team Champion reacted to the NXT sensation's photos.

Ad

Cargill has been absent since late 2024 when she was ambushed on an episode of SmackDown by a mystery attacker. The person responsible for the attack has yet to be revealed. However, Nick Aldis recently played footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the parking lot where Big Jade was found.

On Instagram, Cargill reacted to Parker's latest set of photos on a yacht and offered to "drive" it for her.

Ad

Trending

"Let me drive this boat 😛," Cargill wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment on Parker's post below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dutch Mantell feels Jade Cargill's storyline has lost momentum

Dutch Mantell believes WWE has failed to capitalize on Jade Cargill's ongoing storyline. He felt that the angle had lost its momentum.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed the audience didn't care about the mystery.

"I think at this time, nobody gives a cr*p who attacked her. I think they said, 'Who did it? Okay, nobody? Let's go.' I don't see them rioting at Titan Towers about who attacked her. Nobody gives a cr*p. It's been five weeks or four weeks? Five weeks, nobody cares. I'm a believer in dragging stuff out, but by God, go and do it if you're really gonna do it. Is she hurt?"

Ad

Cargill's injury forced her to miss the 2024 Women's WarGames match and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble bout. The star's WrestleMania 41 status also remains in question, as it is unclear when she will get the green light to return to television. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and Naomi are set to return to the singles division. They will be in action in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback