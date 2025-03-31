Jade Cargill mocks Naomi's personal relationship following WWE RAW

Jade Cargill mocked Naomi's relationship with a popular star after this week's episode of RAW. The two stars are currently involved in an intense rivalry on WWE SmackDown.

Cargill and Bianca Belair used to be the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, but that all changed on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The former AEW star was the victim of a heinous attack in the parking lot, and Naomi replaced the former TBS Champion in the tag team with The EST. It was eventually revealed that The Glow was responsible for the attack on Jade, and Belair ended her friendship with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Following this week's episode of WWE RAW, Jade Cargill took to social media to poke fun at Naomi's friendship with Belair. The real-life Bloodline member claimed that Cargill stole her best friend, and the 32-year-old noted that if they were such good friends, Belair would still be talking to her.

"Crazy your best friend isn’t checking for you glow stick. 🥱," she wrote.

Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee for the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in the main event of this week's WWE RAW. Belair was inadvertently struck several times, and she called the bout off as a double disqualification.

Jade Cargill makes a bold prediction about her WWE career

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill believes she is destined to become a major star in the wrestling business.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former AEW star discussed her haters and suggested that she would eventually prove them all wrong. Jade Cargill predicted that she was going to become a legend, and those who doubted her would claim that they supported her all along.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill continued. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [From 05:20 – 05:51]

You can check out the video below:

Jade Cargill returned after being away for a few months at Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Naomi. It will be interesting to see if the two rivals square off at WWE WrestleMania 41.

