"Jade Cargill needs to go back to the WWE Performance Centre" - Fans react to major botch at Clash at the Castle

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash at the Castle. Unfortunately, the match was marred with multiple botches.

Big Jade and The EST put their titles on the line in a Triple-Threat match against The Unholy Union and the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. In a shocking ending, Scottish superstars Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre won the championship to send the Glasgow crowd into a frenzy.

Besides losing the titles, it was a rough outing for Jade Cargill. The former AEW star botched a springboard and fell awkwardly inside the squared circle. During another spot, the referee did not end the contest when Cargill appeared to have accidentally tapped out to the Kirifuda Clutch applied by Baszler.

The WWE Universe was quick to spot all the mistakes, which happened during the match. Many wrestling fans took to X/Twitter to call out the 32-year-old for the botches:

However, several others extended their support for Jade Cargill following a bad day inside the squared circle for the WWE Superstar:

Jade Cargill opens up about her first interaction with fellow WWE Superstar

Jade Cargill joined forces with Bianca Belair ahead of The Show of Shows earlier this year to take down the Damage CTRL. The duo defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at Backlash France.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Cargill talked about her tag team partner, Bianca Belair. She praised The EST as she recalled her first interaction with the Belair. The Storm also stated that she and the former RAW Women's Champion shared several similar goals, and both wish to elevate the division:

"We're two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She [Bianca Belair] can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She's strong, and she's the EST. I'm just as strong or stronger. We're out here just, I don't know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division," she said. [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair went into the premium live event as the favorites to secure the win and retain their championship. However, The Unholy Union pulled off a highly unlikely win, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Cargill and Belair after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.